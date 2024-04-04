Telangana: DGE declares holidays on April 9 and 11 for SSC Public Exam spot evaluation camps

This was announced as the DGE received certain representations seeking to declare holiday to camps on the occasion of two festivals i.e., Ugadi on April 9 and Ramzan on April 11.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 April 2024, 08:48 PM

Hyderabad: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) on Thursday declared holiday to the SSC Public Examinations spot evaluation camps on April 9 and 11.

This was announced as the DGE received certain representations seeking to declare holiday to camps on the occasion of two festivals i.e., Ugadi on April 9 and Ramzan on April 11. The spot evaluation that commenced in 19 camps across the State on Wednesday will be held for nine days till April 13.