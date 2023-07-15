Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar issues transfer orders for 43 DSP’s

Telangana Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar, issued orders transferring 43 Deputy Superintendent’s of Police and issued them new postings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:02 AM, Sun - 16 July 23

File Photo: Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar

Hyderabad: The Telangana Director General of Police, Anjani Kumar, on Saturday issued orders transferring 43 Deputy Superintendent’s of Police and issued them new postings.

The transfers included P Sridhar – ACP Tirumulgherry, S Janaki Reddy – ACP L B Nagar, P Madhusudhan Reddy – ACP Traffic Hyderabad (North), S Laxminarayana – ACP Narsingi, A Venkateshwarlu – ACP Hyderabad Detective Department, K Srinivas – ACP Kachiguda, A Srinivas – DSP HRC Hyderabad. M Bhoja Raju – ACP Security Warangal.

Also Read Telangana govt transfers 22 Municipal Commissioners