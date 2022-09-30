Telangana: DGP asks officers to focus on clearing pending cases

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police (DGP) M Mahendar Reddy on Friday asked the Superintendents of Police (SPs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to implement automated Human Resources Management System (HRMS) effectively.

Interacting with the SPs and CPs during a video conference conducted from the police headquarters at Lakdi-ka-pul here, he advised them to lay more focus on clearing pending cases and asked them to take necessary steps for early disposal of cases pending in the court concerned in their jurisdiction.

Reddy asked the officers to review the status of the cases booked under Motor Vehicle (MV) Act and chalk an action plan to take steps in future against the errant motorists under MV Act. At the same time, the police should also focus on clearing the pending challan, he said. He suggested the officers invoke PD Act against the offenders who are found to be repeatedly committing offences and asked them to set up a separate division to execute the pending non-bailable warrants.

Reddy instructed the officers to issue orders to field-level officers to promptly respond to the calls received through dial 100 and asked the officers to intensify patrolling in the crowded and sensitive areas in addition to checking vehicles. A special drive should be carried out to crack the whip on auto rickshaws that are operating beyond the permitted capacity of passengers in districts, he added.