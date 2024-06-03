Telangana police seized Rs 200 crore worth material during MCC for LS polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 07:08 PM

Director General of Police Ravi Gupta

Hyderabad: The state police have seized Rs 200 crore worth material in cash, liquor, gold and freebies during their checks conducted between March 1 and June 3, under the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections.

Director General of Police (DGP), Ravi Gupta in a note issued on Monday said ever since, the model code of conduct came into effect, as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India, Telangana police had formed 466 flying squads (FS), 85 state internal border check posts besides mobile parties of local police to curb illegal transportation of money, precious metals, liquor and freebies.

During the checks, cash of Rs 99.16 crore in cash, Rs 11.48 crore worth liquor, Rs 63.19 worth precious metals and narcotic substances worth Rs 14.52 crore were seized. The DGP said a total of 7,272 licensed weapons were deposited with the police, and 20 unlicensed weapons seized.

In 2019 Lok Sabha polls, police seized material worth Rs 46.3 crore.