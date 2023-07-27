Telangana DGP urges citizens to stay indoors amid heavy rains

The DGP reassured the public that the present situation is under control, and the Telangana State Police, from home guard officers to the highest-ranking officials, are well-prepared to handle any emergent situations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:11 AM, Thu - 27 July 23

Hyderabad: In the wake of heavy rainfall across the State, the Director-General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar took to Twitter on Thursday to issue an advisory, urging citizens to limit their movements and avoid venturing out at night unless absolutely necessary.

In his tweet, the DGP wrote, “Due to heavy rains across Telangana State, citizens are advised to come out only for extremely important work at night times. Present situation is currently under control. #TelanganaPolice, from home guard officers to the DG level, are well-prepared, and every hour from each PS situation reports are being collected.”

The DGP further urged the public to refrain from unnecessary outdoor activities unless they are faced with emergencies. In the event of any crisis, he reminded everyone to promptly dial 100, the emergency helpline number, to seek immediate assistance from the authorities.