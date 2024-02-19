Telangana: Dharmapuri MLA injured in road accident

The incident occurred when the MLA's vehicle overturned while trying to avoid hitting a lorry coming from the opposite direction around 3 am. The legislator was proceeding towards Dharmpuri from Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 February 2024, 11:01 AM

Jagtial: Dharmapuri MLA and Government whip, Adluri Laxman Kumar was injured in a road accident that took place near Ambaripet of Yendapalli mandal early on Monday morning.

While Laxman Kumar received injuries on his head, legs and hands, two of his gunmen also received injuries. Knowing about the incident, local SI Umasagar rushed to the spot and shifted MLA and other injured persons to Apollo reach hospital in Karimnagar.

Doctor declared that the condition of the MLA was stable.