Telangana DME tests positive for Covid

Hyderabad: Director of Medical Education (DME), Telangana, Dr K Ramesh Reddy tested positive for Covid-19 here on Friday. The senior health official is under self-isolation and in a stable condition, senior health officials said.

The health status of Dr Ramesh Reddy is being monitored closely and depending on his progress, the attending doctors will take a call on whether to shift Dr Ramesh Reddy to a hospital or continue with homes isolation.

The Covid positive status of Dr Ramesh Reddy has puzzled many, as the DME along with other senior doctors including superintendents of tertiary teaching hospitals in Hyderabad, were the first to receive the Covid vaccine on January 16.

