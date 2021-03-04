Telangana doctor dies of COVID-19 in Riyadh

A 71-year-old doctor succumbed to the deadly novel coronavirus in a hospital in Riyadh on Tuesday

Jeddah: Two long-time NRIs in Saudi Arabia died of Covid-19 in Riyadh recently after a long struggle.

A 71-year-old doctor succumbed to the deadly novel coronavirus in a hospital in Riyadh on Tuesday. Yeravalli Sharat Kumar had been battling the infection for some time after he tested positive nearly a month ago.

Sharat Kumar, hailing from Siddipet district but settled in Mehdipatnam, was a long-time resident of the oil rich Kingdom. He retired from the Ministry of Health and was working as a doctor in a private clinic.

Khaja Sirajuddin (57), native of Misri Gunj in Hyderabad, another long-time resident of Saudi Arabia, also succumbed to the virus after weeks of struggle in a hospital in Riyadh on Sunday. According to the family, when he was first admitted, he tested negative. He, however, tested positive later, they said quoting a medical report.

In another tragic case, Al Khobar-based noted social worker Mohammed Abdul Waheed (51), an engineer hailing from Hyderabad, also died of Covid-19 in Dubai.

He travelled to Dubai along with his family to receive Abdul Raqueeb, his son, who was coming from India to Saudi Arabia. Upon arrival in Dubai, Waheed tested positive for COVID-19 and his family returned to Saudi Arabia while Waheed was undergoing treatment in a hospital in Dubai where he breathed his last. He was buried in Dubai.

Saudi Arabia has been strictly enforcing Covid-19 protocol and has lowest infection cases in the region.

