Telangana: Document writer killed by unidentified persons at Kothur

The victim died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:39 AM, Mon - 17 April 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A document writer was murdered by a group of unknown persons at Kothur, Rangareddy district on Sunday night. The victim, identified as Karunakar Reddy, was allegedly kidnapped by four persons in a car.

The deceased was badly beaten-up badly by the four individuals in the car which caused serious injuries. With the victim’s health condition deteriorating, the four individuals took him to a hospital at Gachibowli and admitted him there and later escaped. The badly beaten-up man died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

The police managed to identify the suspects and said that there were some personal grudges between the victim and his killers. Karunakar Reddy was beaten with sticks in the car and it resulted in injuries to him, the police said.

The police shifted the body to the mortuary and registered a case. Efforts are on to nab the four suspects.