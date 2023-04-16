Hyderabad cops solve mystery behind murder of woman whose body was disposed in gunny bag

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hyderabad: The Pahadishareef police solved the mystery behind the murder of a woman whose body was found at an isolated place at Thukkuguda road on Wednesday, with the arrest of her friend on Sunday.

The victim D Saidamma, (45), a native of Suryapet district, worked at an apartment in Badangpet in Balapur. During her stay in the area she came in contact with a man Srinivas Reddy and both became friends.

“The woman allegedly took Rs. 1 lakh hand loan from Srinivas Reddy few months ago and failed to repay it. Instead, she was demanding more money from him and threatened if he did not give the amount,” said DCP Maheshwaram, Ch. Srinivas.

On April 10, Srinivas called her to his room and both of them consumed liquor. “Afterwards, the suspect took a towel and strangulated Saidamma leading to her death. He then packed the body in a gunny bag and kept it in a car. He drove to Pahadishareef and dumped the body at an isolated place and escaped,” said the official.

The police on finding the body after preliminary enquiry registered a case and started investigation. The family members of the woman who came to know about a body being found at Pahadishareef approached the police and checked the photographs. The family identified the body as that of Saidamma.

Basing on information provided by the family and information gathered at her place of work, the police took into custody Srinivas Reddy who on interrogation admitted to killing the woman. He was arrested and produced before the court.

