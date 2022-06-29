Telangana: DOST notification released, registrations to begin from July 1

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:44 PM, Wed - 29 June 22

Hyderabad: The Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2022 notification for admissions into the UG courses offered by the degree colleges affiliated to seven conventional universities in the State for the academic year 2022-23 has been issued on Wednesday with registrations commencing from July 1.

The notification was released by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) Chairman, Prof. R Limbadri, Vice Chairman, Prof. V Venkata Ramana and TSCHE secretary, Dr. N Srinivasa Rao at TSCHE here.

The first phase registration with a fee of Rs.200 can be done up to July 30 while the web options have to be exercised between July 6 and 30. The seats allotment for the first phase counselling will be released on August 6. Likewise, two more phases of admission counselling will be done.

The classes will begin from October 1. For more details, interested students can visit the website https://dost.cgg.gov.in