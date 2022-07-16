Telangana: EAMCET 2022 for engineering stream as per schedule

Published Date - 05:33 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 for engineering stream schedule for July 18, 19 and 20 will be conducted as per the same schedule.

A total of 1,72,241 candidates registered for the engineering entrance test for whom 89 test centres in Telangana and 19 test centres in Andhra Pradesh have been constituted. The exam will be conducted in two sessions i.e., 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm. Around 29,000 candidates will be taking the examination in each session.

TS EAMCET 2022 Convener Dr. A Govardhan advised all candidates to visit the allotted test center well in advance to have the acquaintance with the center location. He also advised candidates to go through the instructions provided in the hall ticket and follow them accordingly.