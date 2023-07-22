Telangana EAMCET 2023: 77.1% eligible for fee reimbursement

The last date for payment of tuition fee and self-reporting on the official website.

By Mitu David Published Date - 06:24 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Hyderabad: A staggering 77.1 per cent who were recently allotted engineering seats in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2023 first-phase counselling were eligible for the fee reimbursement of the State government. As many as 70,665 students were allotted seats and 54,467 were eligible for fee reimbursement.

According to details released by the Technical Education department on Saturday, a total of 25,869 candidates including 11,555 SC/ST/Minorities, 11,822 students studied in government run colleges and 2,492 candidates who secured rank less than or equal to 10,000 in the TS EAMCET 2023 were eligible for full fee reimbursement.

Another 28,598 students were eligible for a partial fee of Rs.35,000 as reimbursement. The last date for payment of tuition fee and self-reporting on the website https://tseamcet.nic.in/ is July 23.