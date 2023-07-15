Telangana: ECI begins Electoral Rolls Preparation training

ECI is organising a series of training programmes to equip all the 34,891 Booth Level Officers in the State

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Sat - 15 July 23

Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is organising a series of training programmes to equip all the 34,891 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) in the State with the latest know-how related to the process of preparation of electoral rolls.

On Saturday, training programmes for District Level Master Trainers (DLMTs) from all the 33 districts were organised at the GHMC office.

The DLMTs were trained on the role of BLO and BLO supervisor in preparation of the electoral roll, the procedure to be followed during the second Special Summary Revision (SSR), pre-revision activities to be taken up by BLOs, revision activities, electoral roll health analysis and BLO App.

Addressing the training programme, Chief Electoral Officer(CEO) Vikas Raj stressed upon the need to take the training of BLOs seriously and ensure that all ALMTs were fully trained and equipped with the updated instructions of ECI so as to ensure that these percolate down to the level of BLO and BLO Supervisor.

On July 18, the DLMTs will be taking up the training of Assembly Constituency Level Master Trainers (ALMTs) in the respective districts and the ALMTs will further take up training of BLOs at mandal level from July 19 onwards. The training programs are scheduled to be completed by July 25.