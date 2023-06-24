Telangana: ECI team holds poll preparedness meeting with State officials

Election Commission of India team called on Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to discuss the preparations for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:13 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Election Commission of India team called on Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to discuss the preparations for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Telangana

Hyderabad: In view of the upcoming elections to the State Assembly and Lok Sabha, a team of officials from the Election Commission of India (ECI) held a three-day poll preparedness meeting with senior officials from different enforcement agencies, district collectors, and Commissioner of Police and Superintendents of Police.

According to a press release, the ECI team led by Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Dharmendra Sharma held meetings with top officials from various enforcement agencies, including the Income Tax Department, Narcotics Control Board (NCB), Excise Department, State GST:CGST, Enforcement Directorate, State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), CISF, and the State Commercial Tax Department with a view to curtail use of money power in the elections.

During the three-day visit to the State, the team held meetings with District Collectors and CPs and SPs from all the 33 districts of Telangana to discuss poll preparedness ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections to assess their readiness and progress of 2nd SSR for 2023.

They also called on Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari to discuss the preparations for the ensuing Assembly Elections in the State. During the meeting, the Chief Secretary assured the ECI delegation of all logistical support required to conduct the elections smoothly.