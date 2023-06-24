Heavy rain set to hit Telangana in next two days

With rainfall exceeding the 100 mm mark at a few areas during the early hours of Sunday, rains are expected to further intensify

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: With rainfall exceeding the 100 mm mark at a few areas during the early hours of Sunday, rains are expected to further intensify in the entire State. A heavy rain alert has been issued for Telangana for the next two days.

The rainfall data collected between 8.30 am and 4 pm on Sunday by Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS) reveals that Thoguta in Siddipet received the highest 60.3 mm rainfall followed by Narsapur in Medak recording 39.8 mm, and Mancherial’s Kasipet recording 39.3 mm. The temperatures are also expected to drop in the coming two days.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)-Hyderabad, districts including Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Mancherial, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, and Peddapally are going to receive a heavy downpour over next two days. A yellow alert has been issued to these districts.

Moderate to heavy rains expected in Hyderabad

On Sunday, Hyderabad recorded maximum temperature at 31.8 degree Celsius, a 1.6 degree C departure from the normal, according to IMD-H. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 30 degree Celsius to 31 degree Celsius during the next two days.

Moderate to heavy rains are expected in the city for the coming next two days. “Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers. At times intense spells occur,” stated the statement issued in the zone-wise forecast for the city.