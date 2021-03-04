Telangana: Edu dept official caught red-handed while accepting bribe

Officials recovered the tainted amount from the possession of Srinivas and produced him before the special court for ACB cases after which he was remanded to judicial custody

Hyderabad: Bodla Srinivas, an Assistant Director at the office of Director of School Education, was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday when he allegedly demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 40,000 in his office here for doing an official favour.

Officials said Srinivas, who was working in private schools permission section, allegedly demanded the bribe from a complainant Neelam Shiva Shankar, a manager of a private school, to process the file for up-gradation of school classes from VIII to X.

Officials recovered the tainted amount from the possession of Srinivas and produced him before the special court for ACB cases after which he was remanded to judicial custody.

