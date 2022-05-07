Telangana: Eight poachers who hunted two deer nabbed, hunting rifle seized

Hyderabad: Poachers who hunted two deer in forest areas of Kamareddy district, about 100 km from here, were literally hunted and nabbed by the police in a cinematic operation in the early hours of Saturday, according to reports reaching here.

Kamareddy district police nabbed eight persons, who were accused of hunting two deers in a filmi fashion and seized the deer carcasses, a rifle mounted with a telescope, three live rounds and two cars.

Police said the drama unfolded very early on Saturday morning, when policemen who were posted for vigil near a tank in Polkampet village noticed two cars moving in suspicious circumstances around 4 a.m.

The policemen, who were originally keeping a vigil on a tank where three persons drowned the other day, challenged the car occupants to identify themselves. Even a the policemen approached the car, one car sped away, while the other was abandoned.

A surprised police team found the caracasses of two deer, where were cut into two pieces and the rifle. A search of the nearby places led the police team to one of the poachers who was trying to hide in a pit. He was taken into custody and the higher officials alerted about the poachers who sped away in other car.

Following this, an alert was sounde all over Kamareddy district and the car was traced near Ilapur village later.

In all eight persons were taken into custody and another was believed to have hoodwinked the police. A search is on.

The poachers were stated to be from Hyderabad. The poaching gang led by Mohammed hameed Uzzaman of Malakpet area in Hyderabad along with others was stated to have gone to Kamareddy to hunt deer in the early hours.

The other arrested were Obaid Khan (29) of Malakpet, Meer Mustafa Ali 935) of Charminar area, Farzan Gulam Hussain (34) of Falaknuma area in Hyderabad, Syed Raheel (24), Meer Tayyab Ali of Charminar, Ramvath Pandu of Onterpally village and Badya Bhoda of Onterpally village.

