Telangana: Elaborate arrangements made for MLC elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:00 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

A total of 29,720 people have registered themselves as electors for the MLC Teachers’ Constituency election to be held on Monday

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahbubnagar teachers constituency MLC elections to be held on Monday, March 13.

A total of 137 polling stations have been set up that includes 126 main polling stations and 11 additional polling stations.

A total of 29,720 people have registered themselves as electors for the MLC Teachers’ Constituency election from eight districts out of which 15,472 are male and 14,246 are female voters while two electors registered themselves as third gender.

