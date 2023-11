| Telangana Election Polling Percentages Medak At Highest And Hyderabad At Least Telangana News

While Medak registered the highest polling percentage so far, Hyderabad had the least.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:28 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

