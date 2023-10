Telangana Elections 2023: BJP And Janasena Join Hands | Pawan Kalyan And Amit Shah Meet

In anticipation of the Telangana assembly elections on November 30, the BJP and Jana Sena Party are preparing for seat-sharing discussions.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:49 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) are gearing up for seat-sharing discussions in preparation for the upcoming assembly elections in Telangana, scheduled for November 30. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken the initiative to bring the two parties together, instructing BJP state president G. Kishan Reddy and JSP leader Pawan Kalyan to collaborate on the Telangana polls.