| Telangana Elections Campaign Medak Mp Prabhakar Reddy Stabbed Is Congress Or Bjp Involved

Telangana Elections Campaign: Medak MP Prabhakar Reddy Stabbed | Is Congress Or BJP Involved?

Kotha Prabhakar Reddy was taken to Gajwel and later rushed to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:29 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

The ruling BRS candidate from Dubbak assembly segment and sitting Lok Sabha member K Prabhakar Reddy was attacked by a knife-wielding youth in Surampally village while he was campaigning.

Prabhakar Reddy was taken to Gajwel and later rushed to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad.

Watch: