Two migrant workers drown in canal in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 April 2024, 10:13 PM

Representational Image

Siddipet: Two migrant workers, who ventured into a canal between Surampally and Muthyampet villages in Doulthabad mandal, drowned.

The victims were identified as Tirupathi Rao (30) and Somaiah (29), natives of Andhra Pradesh. The duo ventured into the canal for fishing. Though they did not know how to swim, they ventured deep into the water and drowned.

The bodies were retrieved from the water. A case has been registered. The bodies have been shifted to the Government Hospital, Dubbak for postmortem.