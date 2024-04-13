Farmers getting barely Rs 1,800 for paddy: Harish Rao

A victory for BRS Medak candidate P Venkatrami Reddy in the Lok Sabha election would expose the failures of the Congress during the last four months apart from boosting the BRS morale to raise the issues of the public, he said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 07:13 PM

Harish Rao

Siddipet: Former Minister T Harish Rao said the Congress government could not even provide the minimum support price to paddy, let alone the promise of extending Rs.500 as bonus per quintal.

Addressing a party meeting in Doulthabad mandal of Dubbak assembly segment on Saturday, the former Minister said he had interacted with many farmers on his way to Doulthabad to know how much they were getting for paddy. Most of the farmers said they were selling for Rs.1,800 or less.

Also Read Revanth Reddy fielding weak candidates in Lok Sabha polls to help BJP, says Harish Rao

The Congress came to power by offering a Rs.500 bonus on paddy, but could not extend even the Rs, 2,203 MSP for Yasangi paddy. Asking the farmers not to sell their produce at less than the MSP, Harish Rao said the BRS would force the Congress government to extend the Rs.500 bonus by staging protests.

The Revanth Reddy government could not implement the loan waiver, Rs.15,000 Rythu Bandhu and many other schemes which the Congress had promised to implement within 100 days.

A victory for BRS Medak candidate P Venkatrami Reddy in the Lok Sabha election would expose the failures of the Congress during the last four months apart from boosting the BRS morale to raise the issues of the public, he said.

Dubbak MLA Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Venkatrami Reddy and others were present.