‘Centre presenting awards, but not giving any support for Telangana’s development’

Hyderabad: The State Cabinet Ministers launched a scathing attack on the Central government for presenting awards appreciating Telangana’s performance on various fronts at the national level, but resorting to political mudslinging in the State. In the wake of Telangana bagging multiple national awards in the recent times, they demanded that apart from just presenting awards, the Centre should set aside politics and support performing States like Telangana by duly releasing necessary funds.

Reacting to Telangana’s flagship ‘Mission Bhagiratha’ winning national award for providing safe drinking water to all rural households, TRS working president and Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao slammed the union government for recognising Telangana’s achievement, but not providing financial support for the cause. “Thanks for the recognition but it would be befitting if the NDA Govt can honour the recommendation of NITI Ayog to grant Rs 19,000 crore to this pioneering project,” he tweeted.

Speaking to mediapersons at a press conference, Finance Minister T Harish Rao ridiculed the double-tongued attitude of the Union Ministers who were presenting awards to the Telangana government in Delhi, but criticising the same government on political platforms in the State. “If they have any guts, the union Ministers should first release the funds pending to the State. They can criticise us if we fail to utilise the funds properly. The Centre is ignoring the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission and neglecting release of funds to the State,” he accused.

