Telangana extends ban on 16 new front organisations of CPI (Maoist)

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy would take necessary action accordingly

By | Published: 11:36 pm

Hyderabad: The State government has extended the ban on 16 new front organisations of proscribed CPI (Maoist). Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said the Director-General of Police M Mahendar Reddy would take necessary action accordingly.

The 16 organisations have been declared as unlawful associations for one year from March 30, 2021 for allegedly encouraging or aiding persons to commit acts of violence and intimidation and habitually committing the acts of violence.

