Telangana: Facelift for govt junior colleges too

Hyderabad: After starting off a major facelift programme for government schools, the ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ /‘Mana Basti-Mana Badi’ flagship programme of the State government will also aim at a similar makeover for government junior colleges operating from government school premises.

The move from the State Education Department comes as 25 government junior colleges in the State are using the premises of schools for conducting classes. For example, the Government Junior College, Borabanda, is operating from four rooms out of 38 rooms in the Government High School, Borabanda. These four rooms of the junior college along with the school will get a makeover.

Except for equipping classrooms with digital equipment, all other components approved in the programme including toilets with running water facility, electrification, drinking water supply, furniture to students and staff, painting, major and minor repairs, green chalk boards, new classrooms in place of dilapidated rooms and dining halls, will be applicable to junior colleges as well.

“When two institutions are working in the same premises, it looks odd if government junior colleges are not revamped while schools get refurbished. So, in-principle it is agreed to give a facelift to government junior colleges operating from school premises as well. Approval from the government is required,” an official said.

For a comprehensive development and strengthening of infrastructure facilities in 26,065 government and local body schools, the State government has recently announced ‘Mana Ooru-Mana Badi’ in rural areas and ‘Mana Basti-Mana Badi’ programme in urban areas in a phased manner at an estimated cost of Rs 7,289.54 crore. In the first phase, a total of 9,123 government and local body schools with highest enrolment will be covered under the programme for the academic year 2021-22. It will benefit a total of 19.84 lakh students.

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy will hold a virtual meeting with all MPs, MLAs, MLCs, District Collectors and local body representatives on implementation of the programme on Wednesday.

As the School Management Committee (SMC) in each school is crucial for implementing the programme, the School Education department will train the SMC members on giving contract works and billing and how to tap funds from the industries and MNCs under Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

