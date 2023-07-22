Telangana: Father, son die of snakebite at Kamareddy

According to family members, the snake first bit the son, who was sleeping in their house and when his father saw the snake, he tried to kill it but in the process he too got bit

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:02 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Representational Image

Kamareddy: A father and son died of snakebite in Sher Shankar tanda of Rajampet mandal of the district on Saturday. They were identified as Ravi (40) and Vinod (12).

According to family members, the snake first bit the son, who was sleeping in their house and when his father saw the snake, he tried to kill it but in the process he too got bit. However, the family members, instead of taking them to hospital, reportedly tried to treat them using locally available medicinal leaves. Within a few hours, the father died and the son, who was then rushed to a government hospital, died while undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case and investigation is on.