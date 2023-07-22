Telangana: Man Kills wife, hangs self after fight

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:07 PM, Sat - 22 July 23

Sangareddy: A man killed his wife by slitting her throat before he hanged himself at Pothireddypally village near Sangareddy. They were Allam Yadagiri (36) and his wife Yashodha (30).

Yadagiri, who was working as a plumber, had some disputes with his wife for quite a long time. He has killed his wife in the early hours of Saturday. As the couple did not open the doors on Saturday morning, the neighbours forcibly opened the doors to find them dead.

A case was registered by Sangareddy Rural Police. The bodies have been shifted to Government Hospital Sangareddy for postmortem. The investigation is on.