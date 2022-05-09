Telangana: Forest dept to extend free job coaching for tribal youth

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:10 AM, Tue - 10 May 22

Photo: Twitter

Nagarkurnool: Like a few other departments, the Forest department too is gearing up to extend free coaching to tribal youth appearing for different recruitment exams.

To this effect, Amrabad Tiger Reserve on Monday conducted an entrance test for a few candidates.

Sharing pictures of candidates taking the examination, Amrabad Tiger Reserve tweeted “An entrance test for free coaching (ATR Study Circle) to exams conducted by TSPSC was held today. A total of 311 candidates appeared for this exam”

In response Telangana Additional PCCF Mohan Chandra Pargein tweeted “Free coaching to tribal youth from Amrabad Tiger by local field staff to appear for the competitive exam. Kudos to Rohithgopidi and the team for this proactive action. Commendable.”

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .