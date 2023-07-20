Telangana: Four students of TSWR CoE-Bellampalli get admissions into JNTU-Hyderabad

Alakati Ganesh, Bhukya Aravind, Enagandula Surya and Thalla Pavan Kumar were provisionally selected for admission into different four-year engineering courses
Mancherial: Four students of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Centre of Excellence (TSWR CoE)-Bellampalli were provisionally selected by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad for admission into different four-year engineering courses.
In a statement, TSWR CoE principal Inala Saidulu said the students were Alakati Ganesh, Bhukya Aravind, Enagandula Surya and Thalla Pavan Kumar. He congratulated the students for securing seats at the prestigious engineering college. He recalled that 14 students of the centre were already pursuing engineering programmes at the university.