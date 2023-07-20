Interviews held for NCC caretaker officers in Warangal

Around 40 male and female candidates had attended the selection of the caretaker officers for various colleges and schools in the erstwhile Warangal and Khammam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Warangal: Group Commander of NCC, Warangal, Col HV Dubey, announced that around 40 male and female candidates had attended the selection of the caretaker officers for various colleges and schools in the erstwhile Warangal and Khammam districts here on Thursday.

The selection board was headed by Chaitanya Deemed to be University (CDU) Vice-Chancellor Prof G Damodar and Dr Aruna DH Rao was the Women Selection Board Member for the selection of women officers.

The NCC cadets presented a guard of honour to the Vice-Chancellor, who was the Chief Guest. The members of the interview board were officers from the 8th Telangana Battalion, 4-year-wing Battalion, and 1 CTR Battalion. Col Dubey said that the selected male caretaker officers will be sent to Nagpur, Maharashtra, for training, and the women caretaker officers will be sent to Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.