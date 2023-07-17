Telangana: Furious farmers come together to protest against Revanth

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:19 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

Rythu Bandhu Samiti organized to protest against Revanth Reddy's anti-farmer remark in Mahabubnagar.

Hyderabad: Farmers from across the State, still seething with rage against Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee A Revanth Reddy’s remark that 24 hour power supply was not necessary for them, came together in large numbers at Rythu Vedikas across the State on Monday to register their protest.

The large gatherings, which proved that the farmers were still furious at Revanth Reddy even a week after he shot off his mouth, saw farmers and their families joining the cadre of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi at the Rythu Vedikas in every constituency and raising their voice against the TPCC president and condemning the anti-farmer policies of the Congress. Effigies of Revanth Reddy were set on fire at many places.

The Rythu Sabhas, which were organized in response to a call given by BRS Working President KT Rama Rao, had several thousands of farmers and BRS activists along with Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and other public representatives, participating. The public representatives, who also explained the multiple initiatives of the BRS government in the State for the welfare of the farming community, also listed out how the Congress party was working against the provision of free electricity supply, and also the varying stands the party had taken against farmers in the past. Ministers and MLAs also voiced their concerns, suggesting that Congress leaders should be barred from entering villages.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy attended a programme organized at Velpur mandal headquarters in Nizamabad district, while Minister V Srinivas Goud participated in the protests at Obulayapalli in Mahabubnagar district. Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao, who participated in the protests in Jangaon, felt that farmers were finding the remarks by the Congress leaders laughable and that the latter should be punished for their callousness.

In Huzurabad, MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy led the protests and participated in a symbolic funeral procession taken out with the effigy of Revanth Reddy. Later, the protestors burnt the effigy.

Many farmers raised their concerns during these gatherings, with a clear disapproval of the Congress party. They criticized the Congress and its anti-farmer policies. They warned that the Congress party’s reputation will be tarnished and the party would be wiped out completely in the State if its leaders continued to disregard farmers.

Farmers at the Rythu Sabhas also passed a resolution denouncing the inappropriate remarks by Revanth Reddy and demanded him to issue an unconditional apology.

The TPCC president, during an interaction in the United States with NRI members from Telangana last Monday, had said 24×7 free power supply to farmers was unnecessary. Majority of farmers in Telangana were small and marginal owning less than three acres of land, he said, claiming that for cultivating three acres of land, only three hours of power supply was sufficient.

The BRS had immediately launched a protest, with farmers from across the State joining in and the agitation continuing to gather strength even after a week.