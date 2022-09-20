Telangana: Gangsters who learnt breaking open ATMs from YouTube, nabbed

Sangareddy: A six-member gang from Rajasthan and Haryana who learnt breaking ATMs through YouTube videos was nabbed by Sangareddy police here on Tuesday. The arrested persons were adept in repairs of the earthmovers or JCBs and had migrated to Telangana to work as JCB drivers, police said.

The gangsters had stolen Rs 15.70 lakh by breaking open an ATM at Bhanur village of Patancheru Mandal in July this year. While four of these six members were roaming around in Pati village suspiciously, the BDL-Bhanur Police nabbed them on Monday. The accused persons were Rahul Khan, Taslim Khan, Zakhar Khan and Irfan Khan. Two others associated with the case Talim Khan and Liyqat Khan were absconding.

Speaking to reporters SP M Ramana Kumar said that the arrested persons had migrated from the northern states. The six-member team decided to steal money from the ATMs to lead lavish lives. Though they had made a failed attempt at SBI ATM in Cherlpally in Hyderabad, they succeeded in stealing money from a HDFC ATM in Bhanur on July 8. They had also stolen a trolly auto on the same day in the locality. The Police seized a gas cutter, gas cylinder, oxygen cylinder, knife, toy pistol, car, two motorbikes, and a black spray.

Since they were well aware of JCB repairing, the SP said that the six-member team could break an ATM in less than 10 minutes. DSP S Bheem Reddy, Additional SP T Usha Viswanath, Inspector Vinayak Reddy and others were present.