Telangana: Godavari river flows above warning level

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 06:36 PM

Hyderabad: The Godavari river is flowing above warning levels at several upstream points in the State, causing concern. Local authorities are on high alert, monitoring the situation closely to manage the potential impact.

The situation has been exacerbated by the swelling of the Indravati river, a major tributary of the Godavari, due to heavy rains in Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

Indravathi is flowing above the warning level at Jagdalpur, contributing significantly to the rising flood levels. At Eturnagaram in the State, Godavari is flowing close to the warning level of 14.83 metres.

At Dummugudem, the water level has reached 13.20 m, surpassing the warning level of 13 m. With heavy rains predicted in Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh, river levels are under constant watch.

The current flows are Lakshmi Barrage (3.62 lakh cusecs), Sammakka Sagar (Close to 7 lakh cusecs), Sitamma Sagar (Dummugudem) – outflows stand at 12.05 lakh cusecs and Bhadrachalam, where it is close to 11 lakh cusecs.

Meanwhile, the Nizam Sagar project (100%) and Singur project (99.13 %) on Manjira and Jaikwadi dam (98.56 %), Kaddam project (96.58 %) and Sripada Yellamapalli (91.76 %) have been listed as reservoirs in Godavari basin with storage above 90 percent of their gross capacity.