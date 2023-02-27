Telangana government committed to provide houses to poor: KTR

The Cabinet Sub Committee directed the officials to expedite the exercise of issuing house site pattas to all eligible beneficiaries

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:51 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

File Photo: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: The Cabinet Sub Committee, which met here on Monday, directed the officials to expedite the exercise of issuing house site pattas to all eligible beneficiaries.

The Cabinet Sub Committee met under the chairmanship of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, discussed issues pertaining to providing house sites to eligible beneficiaries across the State. Issues relating to effective implementation of GO 58, GO 59, Sadabinama, notarised documents, endowment and Waqf lands etc were discussed at length in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao said that the government was committed to provide houses or house sites to eligible poor people in the State, which would benefit one crore families. In 2014, house pattas were issued to over 1.25 lakh beneficiaries. At present, verification of 20,685 houses for regularization under GO 58 has been completed. The Sub Committee instructed the officials to expedite the process of issuing house site pattas.

The minister directed officials to come up with “people first” policy. Measures should be taken to issue house site pattas to people below poverty line, who were in occupation of unobjectionable land for residential purpose, he said. Regarding the issue of notarised documents, which is more prevalent in urban areas, the Cabinet Sub Committee instructed the officials to finalise the procedure for regularization in a time bound action plan.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Panchayat Raj Minister E Dayakar Rao, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and others participated in the meeting.