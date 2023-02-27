Station Ghanpur will be made a municipality soon: KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

BRS Working President, Minister Sri KT Rama Rao speaking in a Public Meeting at Sodashapally, Station Ghanpur.

Hanamkonda: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao said that the Station Ghanpur Gram Panchayat would be soon upgraded to a municipality.

He also said that the demand for setting up of a degree college (general) would be taken to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and ensure that it would be sanctioned.

KTR, who visited Station Ghanpur constituency on Monday, has laid foundations for the construction of the three lift irrigation schemes, and roads to be built by the Panchayat Raj and Roads and Buildings Department at Sodashapally village of Velair mandal.

Later addressing a massive public meeting, he said that the Telangana state was competing with the Punjab and Haryana in sector of agriculture due to the efforts made by the BRS government that set up several irrigation projects including the Devadula Lift Irrigation Project meant to irrigate the drought prone upland area of Jangaon district.

“Rs 8,000 crore were spent on the Devadula lift irrigation project by the BRS government,” he said. He also detailed the welfare schemes and development activities taken up by the BRS government.

Refuting the allegations of family rule by the BRS party, he once again said that four crore people of Telangana were members of their family.

The BRS president has urged the people not to fall prey to the false propaganda unleashed by the Congress and BJP parties. He said that Congress that was given power for 50 years had failed to develop the state as well as the nation.

While the tree lift irrigation projects will be constructed at a cost of Rs 134 crore, they will provide irrigation to 6794 acres of 30 villages in nine mandals besides ensuring drinking water.

The Minister has also laid foundation for Anantaram-Narayanagiri road to be laid at a cost of Rs 10 crore. He also said that the bund of the Dharmasagar reservoir would be developed into a tourist place with Rs 4 crore funds by the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA).

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, local MLA T Rajaiah, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders from erstwhile Warangal district attended the programme.