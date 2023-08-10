Telangana government hospitals achieve record 72% deliveries in July

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:48 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Hyderabad: For the first time in Telangana since statehood, the number of deliveries to be taken-up in Government hospitals has touched a new high of 72 percent in the month of July. This is for the first time that the government hospitals in Telangana were able to conduct such a large number of deliveries when compared to private maternity hospitals.

Before statehood, the average number of deliveries to be taken-up in government hospitals used to hover between 30 percent and 35 percent. However, since statehood, thanks to a slew of measures aimed at improving Mother and Child Health (MCH) care facilities by the Telangana government, pregnant women and their families have started to prefer state-run health care facilities.

“This has been a long term dream of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao to ensure quality health care facilities are available in government hospitals, on par with private hospitals. I also must congratulate the entire health care department for working so hard to properly handle such a large jump in pregnancies in government hospitals in Telangana,” State Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Thursday said.