Mother’s Day: Schemes in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:44 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: The crucial milestones in the journey of motherhood for women in Telangana, from the moment they conceive a child to the time of delivery and even ensuring safe return to their homes, every phase is being supported through a series of innovative schemes, launched by the State government.

As International Mother’s Day is celebrated, the meticulously planned schemes, which support health of mothers and their infants during multiple stages of their lives, was highlighted by the Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Sunday.

As a result of such schemes, vital health care indices including Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) and Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) have recorded considerable drop since statehood, he pointed out.

Immediately after conceiving a child, KCR Nutritional Kits is implemented to address anaemia status among pregnant women. Later, during the nine months of pregnancy, the KCR Kits initiative with a financial incentive and free Ante-Natal Checkups ensures proper care is available to the unborn and pregnant women in government hospitals, he said.

During regular ANC check-up, high-end ultrasound machines procured in government hospitals also enable care providers to ensure pregnant woman have a safe delivery.

Under Arogya Lakshmi, the Telangana government is also providing one nutritious meal every day to pregnant and lactating women and children below the age of six through Anganwadi centres.

Transport vehicles under Amma Vodi scheme are provided in districts to ensure pregnant women travel safely to government hospitals, he said.

To ensure overall health status and early detection of cancers and other chronic lifestyle diseases among women, Arogya Mahila scheme special health camps are organized every Tuesday in government hospitals, Harish Rao added.

Schemes for mother’s health in TS:

* KCR Nutritional Kits: Nutritious special kit for pregnant women after conceiving a child

* KCR Kits: Throughout 9 months of pregnency and delivery

* KCR Kits: Financial incentive of Rs 12,000 for boy and Rs 13,000 for girl

* KCR Kits: Money disbursed in phases from ANC check-ups to delivery and immunization

* Arogya Lakshmi: One nutritious meal every day to pregnant and lactating women in Anganwadi centres

* Arogya Mahila: Aimed at early detection of cancers, NCDs and other chronic diseases among women

* Amma Vodi vehicles: Free transport facilities for pregnant women to government hospitals

* Mother and Child Health (MCH) centres: 28 dedicated hospitals only for mother and children