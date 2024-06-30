Telangana government starts exercise for teachers’ transfers

The teachers’ transfer was being taken up with an aim to improve the quality of educational standards in the government schools, according to an official statement.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 June 2024, 06:14 PM

The teachers’ transfer was being taken up with an aim to improve the quality of educational standards in the government schools, according to an official statement.

Hyderabad: The State government has begun the official exercise for the transfer of teachers by considering the number of students studying in every government school. The teachers’ transfer was being taken up with an aim to improve the quality of educational standards in the government schools, according to an official statement.

The previous government had issued GOMs 17 on June 27, 2015 and GOMs 25 on August 21, 2021. As per the orders, one teacher was appointed for a school with enrollment of 0 to 19 students, two teachers for a school with 20 to 60 students strength and three teachers for schools with 61 to 90 students.

Also Read TIGLA appeals to govt to initiate pending transfers

However, the Congress government has allotted the teacher posts by taking into consideration the students’ strength and to provide quality education in each school. One teacher has been allotted for a school with 1 to 10 students’ strength. Two teachers have been sanctioned for a school with 11 to 40 students and three teachers with 41 to 60 students. Teacher posts have not been allotted to the schools with zero strength of students.

Web options are made available to fill all the sanctioned teacher posts in the schools where the students’ strength is above 61. In case more students join a school than the current strength, then accordingly more teacher posts will be sanctioned to such schools, the statement said.