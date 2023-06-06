Solar roof parking shed to come up at Khammam IDOC

Khammam Collector VP Gautham said that the construction of a solar roof parking shed has been taken up in a space of 5800 square metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:51 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Minister P Ajay Kumar laid the foundation stone for a solar roof parking shed at Khammam IDOC on Tuesday.

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for a solar roof parking shed construction work to be undertaken at a cost of Rs 1 crore at the Khammam collectorate.

He also inaugurated a security room built at a cost of Rs 17 lakh and held a meeting with officials at the IDOC conference hall. The government was building integrated district office complexes with a similar design unlike anywhere in the country for administrative convenience, he said.

The construction of 20 integrated district offices has already been completed and made available to the public. Similarly new gram panchayats, mandals, revenue divisions, municipalities and districts have been formed to take governance close to the people, Ajay Kumar said.

The State has become a model in many aspects in the country and what Telangana practices the country follows. As many as 1.51 lakh people have been examined in the second phase of Kanti Velugu in Khammam district. Dharani has been introduced and the land problems pending for many years were solved. As part of Telangana State Formation Day decennial celebrations awareness about Dharani has to be created, Ajay Kumar noted.

District Collector VP Gautham said that the construction of a solar roof parking shed has been taken up in a space of 5800 square metres. Due to lack of roof vehicles were facing problems during summer season so a solar roof parking shed has been designed.

He said that 41 departments were functioning in IDOC and they were consuming 230 kilowatts of electricity. About 110 kilowatts of power would be generated besides solving the solution to the parking problem with the solar power shed.