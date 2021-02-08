Telangana govt committed to making women self-reliant: Kavitha

She said due to efforts of the State government, Telangana was more cohesive and inclusive with respect to economy and gender neutrality.

Hyderabad: MLC K Kavitha lauded the Telangana model as an accurate case study of working with ‘leadership, politics and policy-making’ in the Indian system. She said due to efforts of the State government, Telangana was more cohesive and inclusive with respect to economy and gender neutrality.

Participating in a webinar on ‘Long Story Short’ hosted by Ashoka University in association with We-Hub here on Monday, Kavitha spoke on a range of topics including the need for financial independence among women and how Telangana government was working extensively towards making women self-reliant. She also explained the policy framework in India as a country, that needs relaxation for businesses and venture to expand and grow. “In a rapidly growing economy like ours, having a young population, there is a need to focus on policy-driven leadership to automate course correction process,” she said.

The MLC interacted with over 1,500 students from Ashoka University and responded to queries from them. The event was also attended by We-Hub CEO Deepti Ravuula and faculty of Ashoka University.

