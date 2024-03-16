BRS stages protests across Telangana against Kavitha’s arrest

The party cadres staged demonstrations in front of bus depots and mandal offices condemning the arrest.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 11:31 PM

Police detain a BRS leader staging a protest against party MLC K Kavitha’s arrest, in Warangal.

Hyderabad: State-wide protests were organised on Saturday by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi condemning the illegal arrest of party leader and MLC K Kavitha by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. The rank and file of the party joined the dharnas and rasta rokos that were staged across the districts and in the State capital as well.

They staged demonstrations in front of bus depots and mandal offices condemning the arrest. Effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP were burnt at places. BRS activists staged a dharna at Old Bus station centre in Siddipet. They raised slogans denouncing the vendetta politics of the BJP leadership.

BRS leaders organized a demonstration in Gangadhara mandal in in Karimnagar district. Former MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar and party workers participated in large numbers. A total bandh was observed in the town by downing the shutters of the shops and business establishments.

Protest demonstrations were staged across Nizamabad district. BRS leaders squatted on roads in Bodhan, Armoor and Balkonda constituencies. Effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi were burnt. ZP Chairman Vithal Rao participated in the dharna in Nizamabad town. He said Kavitha would come out clean in the case. BRS workers staged protest demonstrations in Aswaraopet, Yellandu and different other places in erstwhile Khammam district denouncing the arrest of Kavitha.

Protests in Hyderabad

BRS workers, led by MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, staged a protest demonstration at Malkajgiri crossroads in Hyderabad condemning the illegal arrest of Kavitha. They flayed the vindictive attitude of the BJP leadership ever since Modi became Prime Minister. The illegal arrests would be opposed and fought in court, he warned.

BRS MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, along with a host of other leaders of the party staged a protest demonstration at Amberpet in the city. The protesters condemned the arrest. The vindictive attitude of the BJP rulers at the centre would be exposed by intensifying the protests all over the State, said the MLA. He blamed Modi for implicating Kavitha in the Delhi liquor policy case. The misuse of the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI would not augur well for the BJP leadership, he said.

Modi’s effigy was burned by the BRS workers at Ibrahimpatnam. The party workers staged a demonstration on the Sagar highway condemning the arrest. Party leaders, including M Prasant Kumar Reddy, said the people would teach the BJP a befitting lesson in the ensuing parliamentary polls.