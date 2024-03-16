ED is acting at the behest of Modi: BRS leaders

Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar alleged that the Enforcement Directorate arrested Kavitha at the behest of the BJP-led government at Centre.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 06:36 PM

BRS leaders led by Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar in Sangareddy on Saturday.

Sangareddy: BRS leaders staged protests in all the constituency headquarters across the erstwhile Medak district on Saturday, protesting the arrest of MLC K Kavitha.

Party MLAs and other key leaders participated in the protest. Speaking on the occasion, Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar alleged that the Enforcement Directorate arrested Kavitha at the behest of the BJP-led government at Centre. The Sangareddy MLA said the BJP was arresting Opposition party leaders across the nation for political gain. He hoped Kavitha would come out clean from the case. BRS leaders P Narahari Reddy, Kasala Buchi Reddy, Beeraiah Yadav, Shivaji Patil and others were present.

In Narsapur, BRS MLA V Sunitha Lakshma Reddy led the protest, while Andole former MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran staged a rastra roko along with BRS cadre. In Siddipet, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma, former municipal chairman K Rajanarsu and others participated in the dharna.