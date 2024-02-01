Telangana govt declares holiday on February 8 for Shab-e-Meraj

Although the State government's list of holidays included Shab-e-Meraj as an "optional holiday", it has now been declared a general holiday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 February 2024, 06:22 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Thursday announced a holiday on February 8 on account of Shab -e-Meraj, which is observed on the 27th day of the Islamic month of Ragab.

Although the State government’s list of holidays included Shab-e-Meraj as an “optional holiday”, it has now been declared a general holiday.

Mosques across the State will be decorated with lamps, as Muslims across the world celebrate the ascension of Prophet Muhammed to heaven.