Telangana govt. doctors, health workers protest over Kolkata doctor rape, murder case

Apart from demanding justice for the victim, the associations are demanding that the Central Government immediately implement Central Protection Act (CPA), which will provide safety and security for all the medical staff in the Country

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 August 2024, 08:19 PM

Govt. Doctor's Protest

Hyderabad: Junior doctors and senior faculty from government hospitals across the State participated in protests and rallies on Thursday over the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

In coordination with national-level associations representing doctors including Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA), Indian Medical Association (IMA), All India Federation of Government Doctors Association (AIFGDA), Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and others, the medical fraternity in Telangana will continue their protests till demands at met.

Apart from demanding justice for the victim, the associations are demanding that the Central Government immediately implement Central Protection Act (CPA), which will provide safety and security for all the medical staff in the Country.

National coordinator for AIFGDA, Dr Kiran Madala said that countrywide one-day strike including boycott of elective duties will be taken-up in a day or two.

“It is high time that the West Bengal government and the Centre react positively to the demands of protesting doctors across the country. There is a need for justice to the family members of trainee doctor in Kolkata and providing proper security to healthcare workers in government hospitals,” he said.