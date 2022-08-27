Telangana govt employee climbs two mountain peaks in 10 days

Hyderabad: Yemula Nithin from Nizamabad, Telangana, achieved a rare feat of climbing Mt Kilimanjaro (19,341ft) and Mt Elbrus (18,510ft), highest peaks in Africa and Europe respectively, within 10 days.

NIthin, working as a junior assistant in I&PR department Hyderabad, climbed Mt Kilimanjaro on 14, August, 2022 and unfurled a 75ft Indian national flag in view of India’s 75 years of Independence and on 24, August, 2022, he successfully climbed Mt Elbrus. Both the peaks are Volcanic peaks.

Sharing his experience after climbing the two highest peaks, the mountaineer said, “it was a challenging experience for me to climb two peaks in one stretch, but now I feel strong. At Mt Kilimanjaro I had to climb a steep 4km hill of loose rocks and it took me 5 hrs in the -15-degree centigrade and at Mt. Elbrus I had to traverse through a steep glacier of 2km which took 3 hours in the -25-degree centigrade. But now I feel strong. I always wanted to go beyond my limits and show what I am capable of.”

Nithin said that his only dream was to climb Mt Everest but later he set a goal to climb all the seven summits in the world. “Initially, my dream was to climb Mt Everest and to fulfil it I needed to undergo training in climbing and for that I approached Bachinepally Shekar Babu Sir, who suggested that I take a rock climbing course at Bhongir Rock Climbing School. Later, I took courses in trekking and also completed a Mountaineering course in Sikkim which made me decide to climb all the seven summits in the world.”

On his next expedition, Yemula Nithin said that Mt Everest is his next summit which he will be climbing in May 2023.

