Telangana govt gears up to launch few more guarantees from Dec 28

All the guarantees would be implemented within 100 days and Indiramma Rajyam would be delivered in Telangana, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy assured

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Hyderabad: After implementing two of the six guarantees promised to the people, the State government is gearing up to launch a few other guarantees from December 28 – the Congress party Formation Day.

Sharing these details at a press conference in New Delhi on Monday, Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said the Congress government had already implemented two of the six guarantees. All the guarantees would be implemented within 100 days and Indiramma Rajyam (rule) would be delivered in Telangana, he assured.

The Minister met union Minister of Roads Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari earlier in the day. Briefing about the meeting, he said the union Minister had responded positively for constructing a bypass road around Nalgonda town with an estimated cost of nearly Rs 600 crore.

It would be similar to ORR around Hyderabad. The proposed expressway would be constructed to avoid passage of vehicles from Nalgonda town towards Andhra Pradesh. Many accidents were occurring in the town due to heavy traffic and a representation was submitted to the union Minister and he immediately agreed for the project, he said.

During the meeting with the union Minister, the State government had appealed to approve different works, especially upgrading 14 roads and National Highways. The six-laning works on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada Highway have been completed from LB Nagar to Malkapur.

Compared to Andhra Pradesh, fund allocations to Telangana were less by the union Government. Henceforth, regular meetings would be conducted with the officials and representations would be submitted accordingly, he said, adding that the union Minister had directed his officials to convene a meeting after 10 days and expedite the works.

Regarding the bridge construction across River Krishna at Kalwakurthy, the Minister said already approached road works were under progress. The cable bridge works were being taken up by union government, he said.

On the alleged irregularities in the ORR toll tax tenders, the Minister said the issue would be discussed in the cabinet. The ORR comes under Chief Minister’s portfolio, he would take a decision after reviewing all the aspects, he said.

“Congress will not indulge in vendetta politics. The past government had other priorities and our priority is delivering people’s governance. You will see results in six months” Komatireddy Venkat Reddy said.

The State government was also planning to construct a new Telangana Bhavan as the existing structure was congested, besides being old.

A meeting was conducted earlier in the day to discuss issues pertaining to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Bhavan. The Chief Minister would be briefed about the plans and a decision would be taken very soon. Plan was to commence the works in March and complete them in one year, he said.

Thanking Bhongir Parliamentary constituency people, the Minister said he would be indebted to them for lifetime. He tendered his resignation as Bhongir MP to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla early in the day.