Telangana Govt giving priority to holistic development of women and children

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Hyderabad: For the holistic development of women and children, the State government has been implementing several outreach programmes comprising supplementary nutrition, health check-up, immunization, referral services, empowerment initiatives and welfare programmes over the last 10 years.

To highlight various schemes and programmes being implement for the welfare of women and children by the government in the last ten years, “Mahila Sankshema Dinotsavam” was organised as part of State’s Formation Day celebration across the State on Tuesday.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod launched ‘Kishoramrutham’, ‘ Arogya Lakshmi Spices’ and ‘Condiments’ packets during a programme organised as part of the celebrations at Ravindra Bharathi. Best performing girl students from Women and Child institutions were felicitated on the occasion.

Since the formation of Telangana, the State government has been taking several measures for the development of women in the State.The financial assistance given by banks to Self Help Groups increased threefold. In 2014-15 SHGs loans stood at Rs 3,738.67 crore and by 2022-23 it touched Rs. 12,722.14 crore. A mobile accounting app has also been created to record the financial transactions of the SHG members and the group’s village level organizations.

The State government had extended financial assistance of over Rs 10,000 crore under Kalyana Lakshmi, while Rs 1,176 crore was spent towards implementation of the KCR Kits distribution scheme. It established One stop center “Sakhi” with the aim of providing immediate medical care, justice and financial assistance to women victims of domestic violence, harassment, attacks and accidents.

Started in 2017, these Sakhi centers were established in all districts. Sakhi centers provide multifaceted services to women. Emergency shelter is also provided to women for 5 days at the Sakhi Centre. Sakhi centers work 24/7.

The government launched Arogya Lakshmi scheme to provide one nutritious meal every day for pregnant and lactating women and children below six years of age at the Anganwadi centre. About 36,26,603 women have benefited from Arogya Lakshmi scheme in nine years. Arogya Lakshmi app has been created to monitor the attendance of pregnant and lactating women and their health condition from time to time

To improve the health and well-being of children the government is providing nutrition to the children under the “Balamrutham” programme from 7 months to 3 years old. Children are being provided wheat, gram, milk powder, oil and sugar 3 to 5 times a day . Similarly, the government has also introduced a scheme called “Balamrutham Plus” to curb severe malnutrition among children. Under the scheme children registered with Anganwadi Centers are given Balamrutham Plus and their health condition is regularly monitored.

The government also introduced 16 She Taxis specifically for the protection and transportation of women passengers. For the first time in the country, the government has established a motor driving school for women by spending Rs. 49 lakh.

Apart from this in 33 districts Bal Rakshak vehicles have been introduced to take up rescue operations to eradicate child labour.