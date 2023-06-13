TS to pay farmers Rs.6000 crore for paddy in 3 days, says Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:35 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the State government would deposit Rs.6,000 crore in bank accounts of paddy farmers within three days.

Addressing the Telangana Formation Day celebrations in Dubbaka on Tuesday, the Minister said the State government had already deposited Rs.6,000 crore in the farmers’ accounts so far. Assuring to procure every grain of paddy in the State, the Minister called upon farmers not to believe misleading statements by opposition parties. While the entire Telangana was celebrating the positive change they had witnessed during the last decade, opposition parties were trying to mislead people with baseless allegations, he said, adding that the opposition could not digest the success the State had achieved during the last one decade.

The Congress and BJP-ruled States could not implement welfare schemes that the BRS government was implementing in Telangana. While the Congress used to give pensions to just 1.18 lakh people in Siddipet before the State was formed, over two lakh people were now getting pensions. Stating that the previous governments could not supply drinking water to people, the Minister said the Telangana government was supplying drinking water to every household even in mid-summer, thanks to the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Medak MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy and others were present.